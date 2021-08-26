Steve Hackett Gets Animated For 'Natalia' Video

Steve Hackett has shared an animated video for his new single "Natalia". The track is the third song that the legendary musician has shared from his forthcoming album "Surrender Of Silence".

He had this to say about the song and video, "The weight of the Russian nation - my music at its most Slavic, inspired by all those stunning Russian classical composers and telling the story of that emergent nation with its struggles for power. Natalia is a Russian Everywoman, constantly thwarted by a series of oppressive regimes."

The new 11-track album will be released on September 10th and will be available in a variety of formats including digitally, a standard CD, gatefold 2LP vinyl plus CD, and a limited edition CD plus Blu-ray Mediabook in hardcover slipcase package. Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Steve Hackett Shares 'Wingbeats' Video

Steve Hackett Explains Why He Left Genesis and Rules Out Reunion

Steve Hackett Releases 'Sirocco' Video

Steve Hackett Unplugs For 'Under A Mediterranean Sky'

Steve Hackett Shares 'The Cinema Show' Live Video

Steve Hackett Shares Live 'Under The Eye Of The Sun' Video

Steve Hackett Announces Autobiography 'A Genesis In My Bed'

Steve Hackett To Revisit Genesis' Seconds Out on 2020 Tour

Steve Hackett To Play Classic Genesis Album For First Time On Tour

News > Steve Hackett