Chase Rice Launching Bud Light Seltzer Sessions Tour

Chase Rice has announced that he will be kicking off his Bud Light Seltzer Sessions tour next week in part to promote his chart topping single "Drinkin' Deer. Talkin' God. Amen." featuring Florida Georgia Line.

The special series of dates will kick off on September 8th in Columbus, Oh and will wrap up on October 7th in Detroit with fans entering for a chance to win tickets via his official website, social media accounts and local country music radio stations.

Rice had this to say, "We're bringing the energy of our full live show back to some of our favorite small stages. We've been dreaming this up for a long time and the timing is perfect because now we get to play some new music for y'all when we play these small rooms!"



He added, "When I first started playing with just me and a guitar, it was sitting on barstools in venues like these. There's something really special about stripping it back to how these songs were written, to how I got started. No show will be the same as we're making it up as we go, but that's what I love: hearing y'all yell songs from the crowd and us singing them together."

See the dates and watch the announcement video below:

Wednesday, Sept. 8 - Columbus, Ohio

Thursday, Sept. 9 - Cincinnati, Ohio

Friday, September 10 - Chicago, Ill.

Wednesday, September 29 - Lexington, Ky.

Wednesday, October 6 - Madison, Wis.

Thursday, October 7 - Detroit, Mich.

Related Stories

Chase Rice To Perform Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen. On Jimmy Kimmel

Chase Rice, Florida Georgia Line Share 'Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen.' Video

Chase Rice Adds New Leg To Eyes On You Tour

News > Chase Rice