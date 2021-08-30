Classic Grateful Dead Concert Video Series Launched

Big news for Grateful Dead fans, The Coda Collection last week launched a special series of professionally filmed live performances from the legendary group. We were sent the following details:

The three initial concert films provide unique insight into the singular on-stage chemistry and interactions of the band in the midst of one of their most beloved eras. Watch the trailer now here and visit Coda Collection's site here for more information.

Beginning today, the Grateful Dead's summer tour opener from July 2, 1989 in Foxboro, MA is now available to stream for the first time, exclusively on The Coda Collection. The show marks the arrival of a notable period for the group, with Jerry Garcia, Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, Phil Lesh, Brent Mydland, and Bob Weir showcasing their creative strides following the success of the band's first and only #1 single "Touch of Grey" in 1987. Setlist notables include a rare show-opening "Playing in the Band," a majestic "He's Gone" complete with "Smokestack Lightning" tease, and a show-stopping "Dear Mr. Fantasy"->"Hey Jude."

On September 8th, The Coda Collection will release 'Live in Washington, D.C. 7/12/89', captured days later at RFK Stadium during the same tour amid the backdrop of notable scrutiny from local political figures. On September 29th, The Coda Collection will release 'Live at Giants Stadium 6/17/91', one of the most euphoric concerts of the Dead's later era. This show includes Bruce Hornsby guesting on keyboards and features the first "Dark Star Jam" (a Holy Grail for Dead Heads) since 1974.

Future programs will dig even deeper into the rich archive of Grateful Dead and encompass each chapter of their storied career. Dive deeper and explore all things Grateful Dead on The Coda Collection, including exclusive complementary editorial and context surrounding the three shows at codacollection.co.

Available now: 'Live in Foxboro 7/2/89'

Available September 8: 'Live in Washington, D.C. 7/12/89'

Available September 29: 'Live at Giants Stadium 6/17/91'

Watch the trailer below:

