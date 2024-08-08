Grateful Dead's Mickey Hart Expands Art Auction

(SFM) Grateful Dead drummer and Rock n' Roll hall-of-famer Mickey Hart has collaborated with Terrapin Station Entertainment on a one-of-kind art exhibit and digital auction through August 11th - celebrating their involvement in the Dead & Co. Dead Forever Experience!
Since its launch on July 29th, Hart has now added two more pieces to the auction including Three Ghosts and Diga Moon. Fans can visit EdgeOfMagicAuction.com and place bids to own Hart's artwork currently displayed at the Venetian in Las Vegas as part of Mickey Hart's Art At The Edge of Magic exhibit.
The auction site notes, "Mickey Hart's authentic and verified artwork from this exhibit can only be found on this website or in person at the Venetian in Las Vegas as part of the Dead & Co. Dead Forever Experience."
Grateful Dead's Mickey Hart Launches One-Of-Kind Art Exhibit And Digital Auction
