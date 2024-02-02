Dead & Company Announce Sphere Las Vegas Residency

Grateful Dead offshoot Dead & Company have announced that they will be launching a brand-new residency at Sphere in Las Vegas this spring called Dead Forever that will run for six weeks.
The 18 show run will kick off on May 16th and will includes shows on May 17th, 18th, 24th, 25th, 26th, 30th and 31st, as well as June 1st, 6th, 7th, 8th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 20th, and 21st, before wrapping up on June 22nd.
"...Picture a bright blue ball just spinning, spinning free. Dizzy with eternity," shared the band in their announcement. The general on-sale will begin Friday, February 9th at 10am PT with Advance presale registration available here.
