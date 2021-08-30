ELDR Announce Debut EP 'Nowhere Else To Go'

Nashville-based husband and wife Americana duo ELDR have announced that they will be releasing their debut EP, entitled "Nowhere Else To Go", on October 29th.

Jameson Elder and Hanna Rae have both had successful careers on their own, but during the pandemic lockdown they decided to team up for ELDR and shared a live from the living room performance of the first single from the project, "My Love Looks Good On You," last year.

They wrote and produced the EP almost entirely in their Nashville home while the nation was in lockdown. "This project really started to just see if we could do music together," says Elder.

"As a married couple with individual careers, that can be a bit tricky. We have both had careers as individual artists, but this is our first true collaborative project despite being together for almost eight years!

"During the pandemic, the project turned into a way for us to process all of the news together. Our hope is that these songs provide some sort of salve for our listeners after a rough couple of years and hopefully bring a little joy into people's lives."

They plan to released two new single ahead of the EP release. They will start with "Safe With You," on September 17th, followed by the title track on October 15th.

Check out the living room performance of "My Love Looks Good On You" below:

