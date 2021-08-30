The Velvet Underground Documentary Soundtrack Details Revealed

Republic Records/UMe have revealed the details for the forthcoming soundtrack for "The Velvet Underground: A Documentary Film By Todd Haynes", which is set to be released digitally and as a 2CD set on October 15th.

The collection was curated by the film's director Todd Haynes, and music supervisor Randall Poster, and is filled with well-known tracks, along with rarities and songs that influenced the iconic group.

Haynes' new Apple Original documentary will be released in movie theaters and will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 15th. Check out the tracklisting below:

Disc 1

1 Venus In Furs - The Velvet Underground 5:12

2 The Wind - The Diablos 3:05

3 17 XII 63 NYC The Fire Is A Mirror (excerpt) - The Theatre of Eternal Music 6:21

4 Heroin [mono] - The Velvet Underground 7:14

5 Road Runner (Live) - Bo Diddley 4:14

6 The Ostrich - The Primitives 2:25

7 I'm Waiting For The Man - The Velvet Underground 4:40

8 Chelsea Girls - Nico 7:27

9 Sunday Morning - The Velvet Underground 2:56

Disc 2

1 Sister Ray (Live) - The Velvet Underground 19:03

2 Pale Blue Eyes - The Velvet Underground 5:40

3 Foggy Notion - The Velvet Underground 6:59

4 After Hours (Live) Version 1 - The Velvet Underground 2:56

5 Sweet Jane - The Velvet Underground 4:09

6 Ocean - The Velvet Underground 5:14

7 All Tomorrow's Parties - The Velvet Underground 5:53

