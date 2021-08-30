The Velvet Underground Documentary Soundtrack Details Revealed

Republic Records/UMe have revealed the details for the forthcoming soundtrack for "The Velvet Underground: A Documentary Film By Todd Haynes", which is set to be released digitally and as a 2CD set on October 15th.
The collection was curated by the film's director Todd Haynes, and music supervisor Randall Poster, and is filled with well-known tracks, along with rarities and songs that influenced the iconic group.
Haynes' new Apple Original documentary will be released in movie theaters and will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 15th. Check out the tracklisting below:
Disc 1
1 Venus In Furs - The Velvet Underground 5:12
2 The Wind - The Diablos 3:05
3 17 XII 63 NYC The Fire Is A Mirror (excerpt) - The Theatre of Eternal Music 6:21
4 Heroin [mono] - The Velvet Underground 7:14
5 Road Runner (Live) - Bo Diddley 4:14
6 The Ostrich - The Primitives 2:25
7 I'm Waiting For The Man - The Velvet Underground 4:40
8 Chelsea Girls - Nico 7:27
9 Sunday Morning - The Velvet Underground 2:56
Disc 2
1 Sister Ray (Live) - The Velvet Underground 19:03
2 Pale Blue Eyes - The Velvet Underground 5:40
3 Foggy Notion - The Velvet Underground 6:59
4 After Hours (Live) Version 1 - The Velvet Underground 2:56
5 Sweet Jane - The Velvet Underground 4:09
6 Ocean - The Velvet Underground 5:14
7 All Tomorrow's Parties - The Velvet Underground 5:53
The Velvet Underground' The Complete Matrix Tapes Vinyl Box Set
Van Halen's 'Live Without A Net' Anniversary Marked By Hagar and Anthony- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announce 2021 Winter Tour- more
Wolfgang Has No Interest In Taking Eddie's Place In Van Halen- KISS' Gene Simmons Discusses Paul Stanley's Covid Battle- more
KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Tests Positive For Covid-19- Rolling Stones To Proceed With US Tour Following Death Of Charlie Watts- more
Gene Simmons Apologizes To David Lee Roth- Joe Bonamassa Releases 'The Heart That Never Waits' Video- Metallica- more
Sites and Sounds: An All Star Salute to Lee Greenwood
RockPile: Ladies Edition- Ann Wilson, Ellen Foley, Josie Cotton and Laura Meade
Caught In The Act: The Black Crowes Live 2021
Kacey Musgraves Announces North American Tour
The Velvet Underground Documentary Soundtrack Details Revealed
Butcher Babies Share DC Comics' Lobo Inspired 'It's Killin' Time Baby'
American Teeth Premieres 'Sick' Video Featuring phem and De'Wayne
Sepultura Announce Sepulnation Box Set
Randy Travis Shares Previously Unreleased 1986 Song
State Champs Tribute Bob Ross With 'Just Sound' Video
The Quireboys Reschedule A Bit Of What You Fancy 30th Anniversary Tour Dates