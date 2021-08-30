Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony celebrated the 35th anniversary of Van Halen's "Live Without A Net" with a special post on their Van Hagar / Other Half Facebook page.
The longtime bandmates and good friends launched the special Facebook page to share posts, photos and video celebrating the Van Hagar era of the band.
This week they marked the anniversary of the concert film. They wrote, "Crank it up and celebrate the 35th anniversary of 'Live Without A Net!' Who has this one on VHS or laserdisc??"
Michael Anthony reflected, "The second show in 'New Halen'. We rocked it, no fixing or re-recording any of it, what you see and hear is how it actually went down!!! I seem to remember Ace Frehley stumbling in backstage after the show to say hi, I don't think we recognized him without his make up!!! Fun times for sure..."
Sammy Hagar added, "We actually filmed two nights in New Haven for this release but the first night management told Eddie he had to be completely sober because there was so much money on this shoot. Let's just say he killed it when we played / filmed a second night! Ha ha... goes to show you some guys got to do it their own way! Back in those days it cost around 350K - that was real money!"
Check out the posting including video here.
Wolfgang Has No Interest In Taking Eddie's Place In Van Halen
Unreleased Van Halen Material In The Vault Says Sammy Hagar
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Plays First Stadium Concert
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Play First Concert
Eddie Van Halen and Ozzy Osbourne On 'Demon Drink' Episode of Backstaged
Sammy Hagar Would Change Eddie Van Halen Parts Of 'Red'
Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Mammoth WVH Headline Dates
Van Halen Hagar Era Full Band Interview Finally Released
Wolfgang Van Halen Scores No. 1 Debut With Mammoth WVH Album
Van Halen's 'Live Without A Net' Anniversary Marked By Hagar and Anthony- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announce 2021 Winter Tour- more
KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Tests Positive For Covid-19- Rolling Stones To Proceed With US Tour Following Death Of Charlie Watts- more
Gene Simmons Apologizes To David Lee Roth- Joe Bonamassa Releases 'The Heart That Never Waits' Video- Metallica- more
Nirvana Sued By 'Nevermind' Album Cover Baby- The Rolling Stones Pay Tribute To Charlie Watts- Pearl Jam- more
Sites and Sounds: An All Star Salute to Lee Greenwood
RockPile: Ladies Edition- Ann Wilson, Ellen Foley, Josie Cotton and Laura Meade
Caught In The Act: The Black Crowes Live 2021
Van Halen's 'Live Without A Net' Anniversary Marked By Hagar and Anthony
Singled Out: Juliana Riccardi's Full Cup
Chase Rice Launching Bud Light Seltzer Sessions Tour
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announce 2021 Winter Tour
John Corabi Delivers New Single and Video 'Cosi Bella (So Beautiful)'
Pearl Jam Release Ten And No Code Anniversary Editions
Genesis In the Studio For Abacab 40th Anniversary
Modern English Postpone After The Snow Tour