Van Halen's 'Live Without A Net' Anniversary Marked By Hagar and Anthony

Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony celebrated the 35th anniversary of Van Halen's "Live Without A Net" with a special post on their Van Hagar / Other Half Facebook page.

The longtime bandmates and good friends launched the special Facebook page to share posts, photos and video celebrating the Van Hagar era of the band.

This week they marked the anniversary of the concert film. They wrote, "Crank it up and celebrate the 35th anniversary of 'Live Without A Net!' Who has this one on VHS or laserdisc??"

Michael Anthony reflected, "The second show in 'New Halen'. We rocked it, no fixing or re-recording any of it, what you see and hear is how it actually went down!!! I seem to remember Ace Frehley stumbling in backstage after the show to say hi, I don't think we recognized him without his make up!!! Fun times for sure..."

Sammy Hagar added, "We actually filmed two nights in New Haven for this release but the first night management told Eddie he had to be completely sober because there was so much money on this shoot. Let's just say he killed it when we played / filmed a second night! Ha ha... goes to show you some guys got to do it their own way! Back in those days it cost around 350K - that was real money!"

Check out the posting including video here.

