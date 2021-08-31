Sixx:A.M. Including Unreleased Songs On 'Hits'

(hennemusic) Sixx:A.M. will release a new compilation, "Hits", on October 22. The project features tracks from the five studio albums issued by trio of Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx, vocalist James Michael, and former Guns N' Roses guitarist DJ Ashba since their formation in 2007.

Sixx:A.M. issued their debut, "The Heroin Diaries Soundtrack", in 2007; it was followed by 2011's "This Is Gonna Hurt", 2014's "Modern Vintage", and a pair of 2016 records - "Prayers For The Damned'" and "Prayers For The Blessed."

The 2021 collection also includes six previously-unreleased songs, including the set's preview: a lyric video for the newly-available Rock Mix of "Skin"; the original studio version of the tune first appeared on "This Is Gonna Hurt."

"Hits" will arrive in sync with the October 19 release of the new memoir, "The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx", on October 19 via Hachette Books; the project sees the rocker tell his origin story: how Frank Feranna became Nikki Sixx, chronicling his journey from Idaho farmboy to the man who formed Motley Crue. Watch the lyric video and see the tracklisting here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

