Iron Maiden Announce North American Tour

Iron Maiden have announced that they will be returning to North America next year for a new leg of their Legacy Of The Beast World Tour, this time promoting their new album, "Senjutsu".

Trivium have signed on to support them for the first month of the tour, with Within Temptation taking over for the second month. They will be kicking off the tour in Mexico City on September 7th.

Frontman Bruce Dickinson had this to say, "I'm really excited about the new additions to the stage production and we can't wait for everyone to see what we've got planned.

"The whole band has really enjoyed the Legacy tour and now we just can't wait get back out on the road to play live, have fun and see everyone again."

manager Rod Smallwood explained what fans fan expect from this new tour leg, "Next summer we will finally get to play the huge European stadium and festival tour for Legacy Of The Beast originally set for 2020.

"The new show will be even more spectacular so after our visit to Rock in Rio early September 2022 we have decided to take it back to our fans in North America and Mexico too, playing in cities or venues we did not get to last time we toured in 2019. We are also adding some of the great cities of eastern Europe we were not initially visiting!

"We'll be making a couple of additions and changes to the production and setlist to include some songs from our new album Senjutsu and are making the 2022 version of Legacy Of The Beast even more spectacular than the acclaimed original show.

" You can be sure that we will still be featuring all the 'hits' and the key elements of the original tour like the Spitfire, Icarus, Hell, flamethrowers and pyro and the rest - but we will shake it up a bit and Trooper Eddie will have serious competition in the new Senjutsu 'world' we are adding." See the North American dates below:

9/7 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol (To Be Announced)

9/11 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center (Trivium)

9/13 - Austin, TX - Moody Center (Trivium)

9/15 - Tulsa, OK - Bok Center (Trivium)

9/17 - Denver, CO, Usa - Ball Arena (Trivium)

9/19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Usana Amphitheatre (Trivium)

9/21 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center (Trivium)

9/25 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (Trivium)

9/27 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion (Trivium)

9/29 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena (Trivium)

9/30 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena (Trivium)

10/3 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center (Within Temptation)

10/5 - Chicago, IL - United Center (Within Temptation)

10/7 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena (Within Temptation)

10/9 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena (Within Temptation)

10/11 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Centre (Within Temptation)

10/12 - Hamilton, ON - Firstontario Centre (Within Temptation)

10/15 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre (Within Temptation)

10/17 - Worcester, MA - Dcu Center (Within Temptation)

10/19 - Belmont Park, NY - Ubs Arena (Within Temptation)

10/21 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center (Within Temptation)

10/23 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena (Within Temptation)

10/25 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum (Within Temptation)

10/27 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena (Within Temptation)

