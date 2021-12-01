Singled Out: Mandoki Soulmates' The Torch

Mandoki Soulmates just released their new single "The Torch" from their "Utopia For Realists" album, and to celebrate they tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"We musicians often think with our hearts, and right now, with our direct emotional connection to the audience, we cannot rest, we need to be louder than ever!" emphasizes Leslie Mandoki. "The global challenges facing humanity in the coming years - the pandemic, economic crises, migration and integration, and climate change - we will only overcome these if we transcend the divisions across all borders, the Old Rebels and the Young Rebels together. That's what it's all about, generational justice, cooperation, and collaboration."

At the end of the year, many people celebrate the holidays together with their children, many of whom are young adults in the prime of passion for changing their world. One of the key messages of this single is how important it is for us old rebels to place our hopes for the future in our young.

We must ask ourselves: In what condition do we hand over our world to our children, the Young Rebels? Making that point in the lyrics of the song: the world's gone mad - the world you're living in, is all we gave you pay the dues; you pay the fine

So, riding the strength and courage of a younger generation, and with our mutual hunger to strive for the right solutions, we can all fight for the cause while there is still time. Again, from the song:

be brave, be strong, be hungry - pass on THE TORCH!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

