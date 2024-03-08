Mandoki Soulmates Deliver 'Blood In The Water' Video To Announce New Album

(Chipster) Mandoki Soulmates - the international and inter-generational supergroup consisting of rock and fusion grandmasters surrounding founder and mastermind Leslie Mandoki - proudly announce their new album, A Memory Of Our Future, to be released worldwide on May 10th via Sony Music's label InsideOutMusic.

The group celebrates the announcement with the release of a new single and video, Blood In The Water. A Memory Of Our Future is Mandoki Soulmates' latest work of art and nothing short of an instant prog-rock classic, bringing world-class musicianship and composition together with trenchant social and political messaging. The entire album was recorded and produced purely in the analog domain, from microphone to mixing and mastering, making A Memory Of Our Future a manifesto of precision and passion that is hard to find in today's music landscape. Recorded and mixed in Leslie Mandoki's Red Rock Studios near Munich, mastered in the infamous Sterling Sound Studios in New York and cut in the Emil Berliner Studios in Berlin, the Soulmates are also making a statement as a kind of "revenge of the analog" in times of digital deception, scam bots, and internet trolls. The analog format is also an expression of their special appreciation and bond with the band's audience, "like a love letter handwritten with a fountain pen."

Mandoki continues, "The hyper-emotionalization of news in social media delivers outrage instead of information, intentionally triggering waves of

over-excitement and manufactured conflicts. Without fact-checking, where can we find the truth among all the 'alternative facts,' lies and AI-generated propaganda? This has yielded a deep crisis of trust that is being exploited by the populists and demagogues of the world.

Despite their seemingly obvious fallacies and contradictions, the people in their bubbles actually believe them. Rational, civil discourse rarely takes place, and without the sensible exchange of ideas we are left with a festering breeding ground for insecurity, hate and division."

With the 12 new tracks on A Memory Of Our Future, the band hangs a beacon of light at the end of the depressing tunnel of today, and remind us that rock music has always sung for freedom in peace and for peace in freedom.

Tracklist

1. Blood in the Water - 06:54

2. Enigma of Reason - 10:06

3. The Wanderer - 05:03

4. The Big Quit - 08:35

5. Devil's Encyclopedia - 05:47

6. A Memory of My Future - 06:26

7. I Am Because You Are - 04:32

8. My Share of Your Life - 07:48

9. Age of Thought - 04:38

10. Matchbox Racing - 06:56

11. We Stay Loud - 05:25

12. Melting Pot - 05:51

The album announcement comes with a new single called Blood In The Water, which has it all: a pulsating beat, a catchy hook, and that ineffable prog-rock spirit that appeals to heart and mind simultaneously. The single is an anthem for resilience in the face of a shark tank's-worth of daunting challenges. It encourages those who dare to resist conformity and courageously to look ahead; it issues a call to be different and join a movement of resistance.

With virtuosic solos from Ian Anderson's inimitable flute and Cory Henry's searing Hammond organ, Blood In The Water's powerful lyrical message is delivered with insistent passion from vocalists Leslie Mandoki, Nick van Eede (Cutting Crew), Tony Carey, and Jesse Siebenberg (Supertramp).

Related Stories

Singled Out: Mandoki Soulmates' The Torch

Mandoki Soulmates Members Celebrate Grammy Nominations

News > Mandoki Soulmates