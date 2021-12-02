Iron Maiden Expand Legacy Of The Beast World Tour

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden have expanded the previously-announced 2022 European leg of The Legacy Of The Beast tour. The band have added a series of May shows in Croatia, Serbia, Romania and Ukraine, and July concert events in Bulgaria and Greece.

Lord Of The Lost will open all of the new additions, while Airbourne will also perform at the stops in Ukraine and Greece. "Next summer we will finally get to play the huge European stadium and festival tour for Legacy of the Beast originally set for 2020," says Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood.

"The new show will be even more spectacular so after our visit to Rock in Rio early September 2022 we have decided to take it back to our fans in North America and Mexico too, playing in cities or venues we did not get to last time we toured in 2019. We are also adding some of the great cities of eastern Europe we were not initially visiting!"

Tickets will go on general sale on Saturday, December 4 for the Athens, Greece concert, and on Monday, December 6 for all five of the additional events. See the dates here.

