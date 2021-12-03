Nickelback's Chad Kroeger Guests On Josh Ramsay's 'Lady Mine'

Marianas Trench frontman Josh Ramsay has released his new solo single "Lady Mine", which will feature a guest appearance from Nickelback's Chad Kroeger.

The track comes from Josh's forthcoming debut solo album, "The Josh Ramsay Show" that is set to be released early next year and apart from Kroeger, features guest appearances from JUNO and CCMA Award winner Dallas Smith, D.J. Sharkpocalypse, Fefe Dobson, Fionn, Ria Mae, Sara Ramsay, JUNO Award winner Serena Ryder, and Tyler Shaw.

Josh said of the effort, "my goal was to try and do as many genres as possible, so it feels kind of like a variety show. I see it as my 'calling card' - not just as a songwriter, but as a producer and arranger." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Josh Ramsay Recruits Nickelback's Chad Kroeger For 'Lady Mine'

News > Josh Ramsay