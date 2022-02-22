Josh Ramsay Recruits Dallas Smith For 'Best Of Me'

Marianas Trench's Josh Ramsay has shared his brand new music video. "Best Of Me" which also features former long-time label mate Dallas Smith. Fans can watch now, here: https://youtu.be/



The track is the second song from Ramsay's forthcoming debut solo album, "The Josh Ramsay Show," which is set to be released this spring on 604 Records.



Ramsay had this to say, "I wrote this song picturing Dallas' voice. But what came out of him was better than anything I could've pictured. We had a blast singing together. I love the way our voices sound with each other."



Josh explains what inspired the song, "Before we got married, there was a time when my wife and I were split up. I felt like I couldn't successfully be with anyone else because the best parts of me were still wrapped up in her. This proved to be very true for both of us - and we got back together and got married in the end." Watch the video below:

