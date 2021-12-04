AC/DC Top Classic Rock's Top Albums Of Year Poll 2021 In Review

AC/DC had a big return in 2020 and that led the way to them starting this year with the honor of topping Classic Rock's Best 50 albums of 2020 poll with their latest effort "Power Up" and earning them a top 21 story from January 2021: AC/DC topped Classic Rock's Best 50 albums of 2020 poll with their latest effort "Power Up".

As part of the year in special, Classic Rock reached out to lead guitarist Angus Young and frontman Brian Johnson to ask them about their favorite songs from the effort.

Angus said, "I really like the opening track a lot, Realize. But I like them all - Rejection, Shot In The Dark, Wild Reputation, Demon's Fire... and Money Shot is a big song. I'm a bit biased, you know?"

Johnson on the other hand could not pick a favorite. He said, "No! Don't ask me that. It's like trying to pick your favorite Beatles song. It ain't gonna happen.

"And if I pick one I'll only change my mind tomorrow. The first thing I said to Angus when I got a copy of the album was: 'Jeez, I do not envy the man who's got to pick a single from this lot.'" Watch the "Shot In The Dark" video below:

