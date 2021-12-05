Michael Anthony Didn't Resolve Issues With Eddie Van Halen 2021 In Review

Original Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony earned a top 21 story of January 2021 after he revealed that he was sadly unable to reconcile with Eddie Van Halen before the legendary guitarist's death.
Eddie had expressed the desire to launch a "kitchen sink" Van Halen tour that would feature the return of Anthony, along with original vocalist David Lee Roth as well as former frontman Sammy Hagar.
Hagar has shared that he was able to reconnect with Eddie prior to his death but Michael shared during an appearance on the Talkin' Rock With Meltdown podcast that he was not.
He said (via UCR), "We actually hadn't spoken [for many years], and unfortunately, we didn't get a chance to. And, you know, it kind of bothers me, because we had some issues that were never resolved.
"But, I mean, what can you do? We were on track [for] a reunion, which I'm really sad that it never happened. But, you know, life and the show goes on." Stream the full interview here.
