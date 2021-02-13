Lacey Sturm Streams New Song Penned With Skillet Stars

Former Flyleaf frontwoman Lacey Sturm is streaming her brand new solo single "State Of Me", which she cowrote with John and Korey Cooper of Skillet.

The song will appear on her forthcoming sophomore solo album, which is expected this summer. She had this to say about the track, "Choosing life is violent in that we reject every subtle form of suicide, every eternal death choice that would try to disorient, distract and seduce us away.

"Eternal life starts in our soul. So look at the state of it. And if you see eternal death, be violent against it, cut off every temporary thing that would bring that into your heart and reach out and cling to eternal life, even if it costs you this temporary one."

She added, "During times of loss, it's obvious that what we see is temporary. We have to accept that. But what lingers after loss is what we can't see. That is eternal.

"What really matters is love, faith, the spirit. The soul. When I focus there, on the eternal things, I find a tremendous resolve to protect what matters most." Stream the new song below:

