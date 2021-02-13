Former Flyleaf frontwoman Lacey Sturm is streaming her brand new solo single "State Of Me", which she cowrote with John and Korey Cooper of Skillet.
The song will appear on her forthcoming sophomore solo album, which is expected this summer. She had this to say about the track, "Choosing life is violent in that we reject every subtle form of suicide, every eternal death choice that would try to disorient, distract and seduce us away.
"Eternal life starts in our soul. So look at the state of it. And if you see eternal death, be violent against it, cut off every temporary thing that would bring that into your heart and reach out and cling to eternal life, even if it costs you this temporary one."
She added, "During times of loss, it's obvious that what we see is temporary. We have to accept that. But what lingers after loss is what we can't see. That is eternal.
"What really matters is love, faith, the spirit. The soul. When I focus there, on the eternal things, I find a tremendous resolve to protect what matters most." Stream the new song below:
Foo Fighters Top Album Chart- Def Leppard Writing 'Really Killer' New Music- Dennis Stratton Shocked By Iron Maiden Rock Hall Nomination Inclusion- Pearl Jam- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition
Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko
Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them
Foo Fighters Top Album Chart With 'Medicine At Midnight'
Def Leppard Writing 'Really Killer' New Music Says Collen
Dio Rocks 'Man On The Silver Mountain' In New Video
Lacey Sturm Streams New Song Penned With Skillet Stars
Neil Young Previews Young Shakespeare Live Release
Hawthorne Heights Offshoot The Story Changes Stream New Song
Previously Unreleased Joe Strummer Material Part Of 'Assembly'
William The Conqueror Stream New Song 'Move On'