Mortiis were preparing to hit the road with Mayhem later this month for the Northern Ritual MMXXI Tour, but have announced that they trek has been postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.
The trek, headlined by Mayhem, was set to kick off at the end of the month and cross Europe before wrapping up in mid-March in Athens. Rescheduled dates will be announced soon.
Mortiis had this to say, "While it surely will come as no surprise to anyone, we are yet again forced to postpone the European tour. We would have hoped to release new dates at this time as well, but we are still working on it and will announce them as soon as we possibly can.
"Hails to our fans for your support through these weird times. We hope to see you all soon again!"
AC/DC Had To Get Malcolm Songs Out On Power Up Says Angus- Eddie Van Halen Book Coming From Ross Halfin- The Who Forced To Cancel Tour Due To Covid- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition
Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko
Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them
AC/DC Had To Get Malcolm Songs Out On Power Up Says Angus
Eddie Van Halen Book Coming From Ross Halfin
The Who Forced To Cancel Tour Due To Covid
Dropkick Murphys Plan Free Virtual St. Patrick's Day Event
Epica Unplug In Video For New Song 'Omegacoustic'
Yes Legend Jon Anderson Expands 'Olias of Sunhillow'
Mayhem And Mortiis Postpone Northern Ritual MMXXI Tour
Singled Out: John McDonough's The Place Where I Belong