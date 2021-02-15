Mayhem And Mortiis Postpone Northern Ritual MMXXI Tour

Mortiis were preparing to hit the road with Mayhem later this month for the Northern Ritual MMXXI Tour, but have announced that they trek has been postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

The trek, headlined by Mayhem, was set to kick off at the end of the month and cross Europe before wrapping up in mid-March in Athens. Rescheduled dates will be announced soon.

Mortiis had this to say, "While it surely will come as no surprise to anyone, we are yet again forced to postpone the European tour. We would have hoped to release new dates at this time as well, but we are still working on it and will announce them as soon as we possibly can.

"Hails to our fans for your support through these weird times. We hope to see you all soon again!"

