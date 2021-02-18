Iron Maiden Classic Gets Wilderun Makeover In New Video

Boston rockers Wilderun have released a music video for their cover of the Iron Maiden classic "Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son," which was shot isolation style.

The cover was originally released as a bonus track to the Century Media Records reissue of the band's "Veil of Imagination" CD digipak last summer and the label shared the new video earlier this week.

Frontman Evan Anderson Berry had this to say, "I originally chose this song as a cover because I felt like we could really give it the Wilderun 'treatment', if there is such a thing.

"Obviously, we are partial to longer and more epic tracks, so choosing this song just made sense. I always enjoy when bands make cover songs their own, and try to make it less discernible from their core discography than you might expect, so that's what we attempted here.

"Much of the guitar work still pays homage to Maiden, but we tried to match some of the atmosphere of 'Veil of Imagination' with the symphonic elements, so it feels like it belongs to that same world." Watch the video below:

