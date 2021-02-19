Lamb Of God Reveal 'Ghost Shaped People' Video

Lamb Of God have released a music video for their new single "Ghost Shaped People." The track comes from the forthcoming deluxe edition reissue of their self-title album.

The deluxe edition will feature the original album, along with two bonus tracks, a live performance of the album, as well as a DVD of the live performance and will come on three discs.

Guitarist Willie Adler had this to say about the reissue, "This album, and in particular, this deluxe edition is something I'm incredibly proud of. Throughout the process of writing, recording, and the subsequent filming of the live stream, I knew we were creating much more than a collection of songs.

"Much more than a simple streamed performance. This was focused energy. Energy that, to me, is very tangible. And now, more than ever, in an era where human interaction is so limited, art.....be it music, visual, or otherwise, is a human connection point.

"And we need as much of that as possible! I hope everyone enjoys this deluxe edition as much as we enjoyed creating it. Thank you." Watch the video below:

