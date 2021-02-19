Wolfgang Van Halen and his solo band, Mammoth WVH, unplugged for a performance of "Distance", his tribute song to his father Eddie Van Halen, on the Today Show on Friday morning (February 19th.)
Wolfgang released the song shortly after his father's death last year and the video, which included home movie footage, paid tribute to the legendary guitarist, who passed away after a long battle with cancer.
Van Halen was joined by his solo band, which features Ronnie Ficarro (bass/vocals), Jon Jourdan (guitars/vocals), Frank Sidoris (guitars) and Garret Whitlock (drums) for the acoustic performance of the track.
The Today Show has shared video online for fans that missed the broadcast. Watch it below:
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Make Live Debut On TV
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares New Mammoth WVH Song, Sets Album Release
Wolfgang Van Halen Reveals Mammoth WVH Album Details
Wolfgang Van Halen Previews New Song 'You're To Blame'
Wolfgang Van Halen To Rock TV Debut On Kimmel
Wolfgang Van Halen Already Has Half Of A Second Album Ready
Wolfgang Talks Eddie Van Halen Voicemail In 'Distance' Video
Wolfgang Van Halen Received An Outpouring Of Love
Wolfgang Van Halen Scores No. 1 Hit On Billboard Chart
Wolfgang Van Halen Unplugs For Mammoth WVH TV Performance- Lamb Of God Reveal 'Ghost Shaped People' Video- Guns N' Roses, Garbage, Jellyfish Supergroup- more
Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition
Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko
Wolfgang Van Halen Unplugs For Mammoth WVH TV Performance
Lamb Of God Reveal 'Ghost Shaped People' Video
Guns N' Roses, Garbage, Jellyfish Supergroup Share Stooges Cover
Paul Stanley's Soul Station Stream New Song 'I, Oh I'
Blue October Share 'Moving On (So Long)' Fan Collaboration Video
Eyehategod Streaming New Song 'Circle Of Nerves'
September Mourning Release 'Kill This Love' Video
Dregg 'Evolve' With New Single and Video