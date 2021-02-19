Wolfgang Van Halen Unplugs For Mammoth WVH TV Performance

Wolfgang Van Halen and his solo band, Mammoth WVH, unplugged for a performance of "Distance", his tribute song to his father Eddie Van Halen, on the Today Show on Friday morning (February 19th.)

Wolfgang released the song shortly after his father's death last year and the video, which included home movie footage, paid tribute to the legendary guitarist, who passed away after a long battle with cancer.

Van Halen was joined by his solo band, which features Ronnie Ficarro (bass/vocals), Jon Jourdan (guitars/vocals), Frank Sidoris (guitars) and Garret Whitlock (drums) for the acoustic performance of the track.

The Today Show has shared video online for fans that missed the broadcast. Watch it below:

