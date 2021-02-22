Budderside Reveal 'Wide Awake' Video

Budderside have released a music video for their new single "Wide Awake". The clip was filmed at the abandoned Old L.A. Zoo in Griffith Park and track comes from their forthcoming album "Spiritual Violence", which is due March 26th.

Singer Patrick Stone had this to say about the song, "Every song always has a symbol, a visual story. 'Spiritual Violence' lays down ten tarot cards, each representing a song.

"The story of 'Wide Awake' is one of manifesting your dreams, after a journey through Hell to reach them. The Hand Of Fatima is featured on the artwork for 'Wide Awake' and is the perfect reflection of this lesson. In the video, the band all pick cards from evil's deck which reflect pieces of a puzzle that when all are in place reveal a greater destiny they share together."



drummer Jeff Dewbray had this to say about the video for the track. "I got to take my drums on a f*ckin' hike through an abandoned zoo. And that's just the beginning of the madness in these videos!

"'Wide Awake' has always been one of my favorite songs in the live set and every damn time I count it in, I know hysteria is bound to break out. I'm forever grateful for everyone involved and couldn't be more excited to show you all this video!" Watch it below:

