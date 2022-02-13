Budderside Share 'Never Worth It' Video

Never Worth It cover art

Hollywood rockers Budderside have premiered a music video for their new single "Never Worth It", which is a track from the group's forthcoming studio album that will arrive this summer.

According to the announcement, "'Never Worth It' describes the horror of obsession. Falling in love with something, someone, that only exists to tear you apart.



Their previous single "Too Far" is currently in the Top 100 Mainstream Rock Billboard/BDS Indicator Charts and spun on high profile radio outlets like KLOS Los Angeles, WPJX Chicago, KFAI Minneapolis, WWSK Long Island and WRAT in New Jersey. Watch the new video below:

Related Stories

Video Premiere: Budderside's 'Too Far'

Budderside Reveal 'Wide Awake' Video

News > Budderside