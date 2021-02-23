Geoff Tate Announces U.S. Empire and Rage For Order Tour Dates

Former Queensryche frontman Geoff Tate has announced new U.S. dates for his 30th Anniversary of Empire and Rage For Order Tour that will be taking place this fall.

The new run of dates, which will find Tate performing both classic Queensryche albums in full, are set to kick off on September 9th and will run until November 14th.

His camp put out the following, "We are announcing the following 2021 USA Tour dates to the 30th Anniversary of Empire and Rage For Order tour! All tickets will go on sale this Friday, February 26th, 2021 at 10:00 AM Local Time.

"We will also be posting these events to our official website, geofftate.com including ticket links as they come available and links for Meet and Greet Passes for purchase to meet Geoff and the band after the live shows." See the dates here.

