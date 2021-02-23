.

Geoff Tate Announces U.S. Empire and Rage For Order Tour Dates

Michael Angulia | 02-23-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Tour poster

Former Queensryche frontman Geoff Tate has announced new U.S. dates for his 30th Anniversary of Empire and Rage For Order Tour that will be taking place this fall.

The new run of dates, which will find Tate performing both classic Queensryche albums in full, are set to kick off on September 9th and will run until November 14th.

His camp put out the following, "We are announcing the following 2021 USA Tour dates to the 30th Anniversary of Empire and Rage For Order tour! All tickets will go on sale this Friday, February 26th, 2021 at 10:00 AM Local Time.

"We will also be posting these events to our official website, geofftate.com including ticket links as they come available and links for Meet and Greet Passes for purchase to meet Geoff and the band after the live shows." See the dates here.


Related Stories


Geoff Tate Announces U.S. Empire and Rage For Order Tour Dates

Geoff Tate Unplugging For Livestream Event

Geoff Tate Ready For A Queensryche Reunion

Now Is Not The Time For Rock Says Geoff Tate

Geoff Tate Has A Lot Of New Music Written

Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Geoff Tate, Lead Fest Lineup

Geoff Tate Announces New Operation: Mindcrime Anniversary Tour Dates

News > Geoff Tate



advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC's Angus Young Shoots Down Longstanding Bon Scott Rumor- Enuff Z'Nuff Icon Donnie Vie Was Told He Going To Die- Aerosmith Rescheduled 2021 Tour Dates- more

Reviews

On The Record: Frankie Goes to Hollywood

Tash Sultana - Terra Firma

Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

advertisement
Latest News

AC/DC's Angus Young Shoots Down Longstanding Bon Scott Rumor

Enuff Z'Nuff Icon Donnie Vie Was Told He Going To Die

Aerosmith Rescheduled 2021 Tour Dates

Alice Cooper Shares 'Paranoiac Personality' Live Video

Geoff Tate Announces U.S. Empire and Rage For Order Tour Dates

Phil Collins In The Studio For 'Face Value' Anniversary

Heart's Nancy Wilson Details Debut Solo Album 'You And Me'

Singled Out: Sweetlove's Did You Even Know