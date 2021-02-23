Former Queensryche frontman Geoff Tate has announced new U.S. dates for his 30th Anniversary of Empire and Rage For Order Tour that will be taking place this fall.
The new run of dates, which will find Tate performing both classic Queensryche albums in full, are set to kick off on September 9th and will run until November 14th.
His camp put out the following, "We are announcing the following 2021 USA Tour dates to the 30th Anniversary of Empire and Rage For Order tour! All tickets will go on sale this Friday, February 26th, 2021 at 10:00 AM Local Time.
"We will also be posting these events to our official website, geofftate.com including ticket links as they come available and links for Meet and Greet Passes for purchase to meet Geoff and the band after the live shows." See the dates here.
Geoff Tate Unplugging For Livestream Event
Geoff Tate Ready For A Queensryche Reunion
Now Is Not The Time For Rock Says Geoff Tate
Geoff Tate Has A Lot Of New Music Written
Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Geoff Tate, Lead Fest Lineup
Geoff Tate Announces New Operation: Mindcrime Anniversary Tour Dates
AC/DC's Angus Young Shoots Down Longstanding Bon Scott Rumor- Enuff Z'Nuff Icon Donnie Vie Was Told He Going To Die- Aerosmith Rescheduled 2021 Tour Dates- more
On The Record: Frankie Goes to Hollywood
Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition
AC/DC's Angus Young Shoots Down Longstanding Bon Scott Rumor
Enuff Z'Nuff Icon Donnie Vie Was Told He Going To Die
Aerosmith Rescheduled 2021 Tour Dates
Alice Cooper Shares 'Paranoiac Personality' Live Video
Geoff Tate Announces U.S. Empire and Rage For Order Tour Dates
Phil Collins In The Studio For 'Face Value' Anniversary
Heart's Nancy Wilson Details Debut Solo Album 'You And Me'
Singled Out: Sweetlove's Did You Even Know