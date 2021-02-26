.

Heart's Ann Wilson Delivers 'The Hammer'

Bruce Henne | 02-26-2021

Ann Wilson

(hennemusic) Heart singer Ann Wilson has released a lyric video for her new single, "The Hammer." The tune comes on the heels of "Tender Heart", as the latest single issued by the rocker, with both songs following Ann's recent cover of Steve Earle's 2004 track, "The Revolution Starts Now," last fall.

"The Hammer talks about that moment when the rubber meets the road, when all dreams, fantasies, and excuses fall by the wayside," says Wilson. "The moment of truth. The edge of reality."

Wilson's most recent solo studio record is 2018's "Immortal"; the project - which debuted and peaked at No. 48 on the US Billboard 200 - saw her deliver a diverse set of tunes that pay homage to some of her favorite songs and artists, all of whom have passed away in recent years - including tracks by David Bowie, Tom Petty, Chris Cornell, The Eagles and more. Stream the song here.

