Journey's Don't Stop Believin' Reaches New Milestone

Journey classic hit "Don't Stop Believin'", which was the biggest selling digital song of the 20th century, has now passed a new milestone of over 1 billion streams on Spotify.

The track from the band's 1981 album, "Escape", has now joined the elite club of 1 billion streams on the music service, which to date has only included the Queen classic "Bohemian Rhapsody".

Guitarist Neal Schon took to social media to celebrate the milestone. He wrote, "Wow!!! Thank you Fans!! We are Over 1 Billion Streams on Spotify Don't stop Believin Queen is the ONLY other band at this point. Congratulations guys."

In a separate post he shared, "Journey and Queen the Only 2 Bands Ever to Attain more then 1 Billion Streams individually for 'Dont stop Believin' and 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Cheers Friends." Watch official video:

