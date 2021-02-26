Journey classic hit "Don't Stop Believin'", which was the biggest selling digital song of the 20th century, has now passed a new milestone of over 1 billion streams on Spotify.
The track from the band's 1981 album, "Escape", has now joined the elite club of 1 billion streams on the music service, which to date has only included the Queen classic "Bohemian Rhapsody".
Guitarist Neal Schon took to social media to celebrate the milestone. He wrote, "Wow!!! Thank you Fans!! We are Over 1 Billion Streams on Spotify Don't stop Believin Queen is the ONLY other band at this point. Congratulations guys."
In a separate post he shared, "Journey and Queen the Only 2 Bands Ever to Attain more then 1 Billion Streams individually for 'Dont stop Believin' and 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Cheers Friends." Watch official video:
Former Journey Star Deen Castronovo To Have Spinal Procedure
Journey's 'Don't Stop Believing' Gets An Unplugged Makeover
Journey Frontman Hoping For Steve Perry Reunion
Journey Star Confirms Departure From The Dead Daisies
Journey Looking To Release New Single Next Month
Journey To Release New Music In 2021 2020 In Review
Journey Singer Leads Quarantine Jam Of 'Open Arms' 2020 In Review
Journey To Reportedly Headline Lollapalooza Festival
Journey's Neal Schon Pays Tribute To Leslie West
Journey's Don't Stop Believin' Reaches New Milestone- Dave Mustaine Excited About Cover Song On Megadeth's New Album- Of Mice & Men Stream New Song'- KISS- more
On The Record: Frankie Goes to Hollywood
Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition
Journey's Don't Stop Believin' Reaches New Milestone
Dave Mustaine Excited About Cover Song On Megadeth's New Album
Of Mice & Men Stream New Song 'Anchor'
Eric Church Shares New Single 'Never Break Heart'
Peter Frampton Takes On Roxy Music Classic In New Video
Drive-By Truckers' Jay Gonzalez Shares Duet With Michael Cerveris
Magnus Karlsson's Heart Healer Release 'This Is Not The End' Video
Black Orchid Empire Release 'Pray To The Creature' Video