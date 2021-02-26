Veteran Swedish guitarist Magnus Karlsson has released a video from his new project Heart Healer for a track called "This Is Not The End" featuring Adrienne Cowan (Seven Spires, Sascha Paeth's Masters Of Ceremony, Avantasia).
The projects debut album will be entitled "The Metal Opera by Magnus Karlsson" and is set to be released on March 12th. We were sent the following details about the record:
"'The Metal Opera by Magnus Karlsson' is an epic metal opera featuring seven absolutely awesome vocalists playing different characters to weave an epic tale. It's a wonderful mix of up-and-coming talent and established artists including Adrienne Cowan (Seven Spires, Sascha Paeth's Masters Of Ceremony, Avantasia), Netta Laurenne (Smackbound, Laurenne/Louhimo), Youmna Jreissati (Ostura), Ailyn (Her Chariot Awaits, ex-Sirenia), Noora Louhimo (Battle Beast), Margarita Monet (Edge of Paradise), and Anette Olzon (The Dark Element, ex-Nightwish)."
Watch the video and see the track/guest list below:
Journey's Don't Stop Believin' Reaches New Milestone- Dave Mustaine Excited About Cover Song On Megadeth's New Album- Of Mice & Men Stream New Song'- KISS- more
On The Record: Frankie Goes to Hollywood
Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition
Journey's Don't Stop Believin' Reaches New Milestone
Dave Mustaine Excited About Cover Song On Megadeth's New Album
Of Mice & Men Stream New Song 'Anchor'
Eric Church Shares New Single 'Never Break Heart'
Peter Frampton Takes On Roxy Music Classic In New Video
Drive-By Truckers' Jay Gonzalez Shares Duet With Michael Cerveris
Magnus Karlsson's Heart Healer Release 'This Is Not The End' Video
Black Orchid Empire Release 'Pray To The Creature' Video