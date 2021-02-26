.

Magnus Karlsson's Heart Healer Release 'This Is Not The End' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 02-26-2021

Video still courtesy Freeman Promotions

Veteran Swedish guitarist Magnus Karlsson has released a video from his new project Heart Healer for a track called "This Is Not The End" featuring Adrienne Cowan (Seven Spires, Sascha Paeth's Masters Of Ceremony, Avantasia).

The projects debut album will be entitled "The Metal Opera by Magnus Karlsson" and is set to be released on March 12th. We were sent the following details about the record:

"'The Metal Opera by Magnus Karlsson' is an epic metal opera featuring seven absolutely awesome vocalists playing different characters to weave an epic tale. It's a wonderful mix of up-and-coming talent and established artists including Adrienne Cowan (Seven Spires, Sascha Paeth's Masters Of Ceremony, Avantasia), Netta Laurenne (Smackbound, Laurenne/Louhimo), Youmna Jreissati (Ostura), Ailyn (Her Chariot Awaits, ex-Sirenia), Noora Louhimo (Battle Beast), Margarita Monet (Edge of Paradise), and Anette Olzon (The Dark Element, ex-Nightwish)."

Watch the video and see the track/guest list below:

Tracklist:


1. Awake ft. Adrienne Cowan
2. Come Out Of The Shadows ft. Youmna Jreissati, Margarita Monet, Netta Laurenne
3. Who Can Stand All Alone ft. Adrienne Cowan, Anette Olzon
4. Back To Life ft. Margarita Monet, Ailyn, Adrienne Cowan
5. Into The Unknown ft. Noora Louhimo
6. When The Fire Burns Out ft. Ailyn, Netta Laurenne
7. Evil's Around The Corner ft. Noora Louhimo, Adrienne Cowan
8. Mesmerized ft. Anette Olzon
9. Weaker ft. Anette Olzon
10.This Is Not The End ft. Adrienne Cowan, Ailyn, Youmna Jreissati, Netta Laurenne, Noora Louhimo, Margarita Monet, Anette Olzon

'This Is Not The End' Video


