Magnus Karlsson's Heart Healer Release 'This Is Not The End' Video

Veteran Swedish guitarist Magnus Karlsson has released a video from his new project Heart Healer for a track called "This Is Not The End" featuring Adrienne Cowan (Seven Spires, Sascha Paeth's Masters Of Ceremony, Avantasia).

The projects debut album will be entitled "The Metal Opera by Magnus Karlsson" and is set to be released on March 12th. We were sent the following details about the record:

"'The Metal Opera by Magnus Karlsson' is an epic metal opera featuring seven absolutely awesome vocalists playing different characters to weave an epic tale. It's a wonderful mix of up-and-coming talent and established artists including Adrienne Cowan (Seven Spires, Sascha Paeth's Masters Of Ceremony, Avantasia), Netta Laurenne (Smackbound, Laurenne/Louhimo), Youmna Jreissati (Ostura), Ailyn (Her Chariot Awaits, ex-Sirenia), Noora Louhimo (Battle Beast), Margarita Monet (Edge of Paradise), and Anette Olzon (The Dark Element, ex-Nightwish)."

Tracklist:

1. Awake ft. Adrienne Cowan2. Come Out Of The Shadows ft. Youmna Jreissati, Margarita Monet, Netta Laurenne3. Who Can Stand All Alone ft. Adrienne Cowan, Anette Olzon4. Back To Life ft. Margarita Monet, Ailyn, Adrienne Cowan5. Into The Unknown ft. Noora Louhimo6. When The Fire Burns Out ft. Ailyn, Netta Laurenne7. Evil's Around The Corner ft. Noora Louhimo, Adrienne Cowan8. Mesmerized ft. Anette Olzon9. Weaker ft. Anette Olzon10.This Is Not The End ft. Adrienne Cowan, Ailyn, Youmna Jreissati, Netta Laurenne, Noora Louhimo, Margarita Monet, Anette Olzon

