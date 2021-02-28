.

Original Foo Fighter William Goldsmith Returns With Assertion

Keavin Wiggins | 02-28-2021

Cover art courtesy Earshot

Assertion, the new band from Foo Fighters and Sunny Day Real Estate founding member William Goldsmith, have shared a stream of their new single "Supervised Suffering".

The track comes from the group's debut studio album, which will be entitled "Intermission" and will be hitting stores on April 9th. Goldsmith is joined in the group by guitarist/vocalist Justin Tamminga and, bassist Bryan Gorder.

William had this to say about his return to music, A decade-long journey that started out walking away from music has led me right back to it and the very reason I started - but with a whole new appreciation and respect for it.

"I feel extremely fortunate to be part of this project. It's not just about making music. It's like a force of nature, but in an egoless collaboration that is nothing short of unconditional.

"The gratitude I have for being given the opportunity to release this music is beyond words. Thank you to everyone for your support through all these years." Stream "Supervised Suffering" below:


