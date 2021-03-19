.

Original Foo Fighter Releases Second Assertion Single

Keavin Wiggins | 03-19-2021

Original Sunny Day Real Estate and Foo Fighters member William Goldsmith has released "The Lamb to the Slaughter Pulls A Knife" a new track from his new band Assertion.

"The Lamb to the Slaughter Pulls A Knife" is the second single from Assertion's forthcoming debut album, "Intermission", which is set to be released on April 9th.

Goldsmith had this to say, "There is a musical chemistry with our band that is rare and at a level that none of us have experienced before. We have found ourselves slightly perplexed as to the origins of some of the songs.

"'The Lamb to the Slaughter Pulls A Knife' is an example of us sitting down and playing the song from start to finish - the vocal melody and the arrangement just appeared out of nowhere. The song seemed to write itself or somehow already existed." Stream the song below:


