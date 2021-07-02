Capstan have released a music video for their new single "alone", which features a guest appearance from one of their music heroes, Silverstein's Shane Told.
The band sees the track as a full circle moment" because they grew up listening to Silverstein and they say the song speaks to "the power of music and community to light ourselves up when we're feeling most alone; it's a beacon of light when we're consumed by darkness and pain."
"alone" comes from the band's forthcoming sophomore album, entitled "Separate", which is set to be released on July 23rd. Watch the new video below:
The Band Rush Can Never Exist Again Says Lifeson- Previous Unreleased Tom Petty Song '105 Degrees' Streaming Online- Imagine Dragons Stream New Song 'Wrecked'- more
Sammy Hagar Expands Las Vegas Residency- Metallica Preview Black Album reissue with Live 1991 'Sad But True' Video- Glassjaw- Eddie Van Halen- more
K.K. Downing Faced Legal Warning Over KK's Priest Name- Sammy Hagar Would Change Eddie Van Halen Parts Of 'Red'- Of Mice & Men To Launching Live Streaming Series- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Mammoth WVH Headline Dates- Sammy Hagar Going Vegas With New Residency- Metallica Share Alternative Version Of 'Sad But True'- more
Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 1: The Crossroads, Ground Zero and One Bad Apple
Root 66: Layla Frankel- Randy Lee Riviere- Bob Bradshaw- Joyann Parker
Waves of Distortion - Race Against Time
Passport: World Music Day 2021 Edition
The Band Rush Can Never Exist Again Says Lifeson
Previous Unreleased Tom Petty Song '105 Degrees' Streaming Online
Capstan Recruit Silverstein's Shane Told For 'alone'
Queen Highlight John Deacon With New Episode Of The Greatest
Imagine Dragons Stream New Song 'Wrecked' And Announce Album
Steve Hackett Shares 'Wingbeats' Video
Vinnie Moore Debuts 'Kung Fu Grip' Video
Singled Out: Goodnight, Sunrise's Won't Be Long