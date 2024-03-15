Hear Capstan's New Song 'Empire'

(Atom Splitter) Florida post-hardcore five-piece Capstan recently announced their new album The Mosaic, out May 24 via Fearless Records. The band has just shared the new single "Empire."

Capstan go big with "Empire." The larger-than-life song cycles through a grip of moods in the space of four minutes. Layered vocals, gnarly guitar works, breakdowns, and atmospheric keyboards and electronic flourishes are sprinkled throughout the track. It's a sonic adventure that shows off the band's willingness to experiment and try new things at once!

"'Empire' is an introspective piece," says Joseph Mabry. "The lyrics confess guilt regarding privilege, its cost, and mass complicity in atrocities committed in the name of western imperialism. Recognizing the global scope of violence, poverty, and inequality, and acknowledging that the system is decidedly and irreparably broken is imperative to the possibility of progress."

To make a mosaic, tiny pieces interlock as a larger picture. In similar fashion, distinct elements coalesce as one in Capstan. The band mixes metallic precision with pit-splitting hardcore grooves and the kind of hooks you can't shake. Since 2015, Capstan have progressed with each subsequent move. Following Seasonal Depression [2015] and In The Wake of Our Discord [2018], they made waves with their full-length debut, Restless Heart, Keep Running, in 2019. They toured with the likes of Trash Boat, Doll Skin, Silverstein, and many more. After amassing tens of millions of streams and earning acclaim from the likes of KERRANG! and New Noise, the group paint a definitive body of work on their aptly titled third full-length offering, The Mosaic.

Related Stories

Capstan Recruit Silverstein's Shane Told For 'alone'

News > Capstan