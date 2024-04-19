.

Capstan Give Fans 'What You Want'

(Atom Splitter) Florida post-hardcore five-piece Capstan recently announced their new album The Mosaic, out May 24 via Fearless Records. The band has just shared the video for the new single "What You Want."

It's a fans first anthem, once that captures the band's soaring, emotional, and supremely catchy sonic style. Capstan indulge in a little '80s energy with this track, as it has a glorious throwback vibe, all the while maintaining a modern edge.

"Perhaps an unexpected tune from Capstan, 'What You Want' pokes fun at coming to terms with some surprising and difficult truths about the music industry," the band muses. "Still, ever earnest, this song is a commitment to what Capstan is and always will be, and a pledge to our most loyal fans."

