Robert Plant Revisits 2009 Collaboration With Scott Matthews

(hennemusic) Robert Plant is revisiting a 2009 collaboration with UK singer-songwriter Scott Matthews on the latest episode of his Digging Deep podcast series.

The two worked together on the track "12 Harps", which was featured on Matthews' second album, "Elsewhere." "So much of Robert Plant's music is about friendship," reads the show's synopsis. "Not lyrically specifically, but you hear the growing and evolving connections that musicians have when they write, perform and record together. The nuances and joy of that bond and creativity. This episode of Digging Deep is about two friends who decided to make some music together. It's as simple as that."

Inspired by the podcast series, Plant released a collection of songs, "Digging Deep: Subterranea", last fall; the project presented 30 songs from the singer's extensive solo career and includes three previously-unreleased tracks. Stream the episode and the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

