Ghost and Rodrigo y Gabriela Celebrate Metallica's Black Album Anniversary

Apple Music have asked Ghost, Juanes, and Rodrigo y Gabriela to create special playlists to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Metallica's blockbuster "Black Album".

Rodrigo Sanchez had this to say, "Our musical lives can be basically defined as BM and AM: Before Metallica and After Metallica. We grew up listening to and loving classic rock in Mexico City, but everything changed for us when we first heard Master of Puppets. That album was, and remains, a huge influence for us. It set us on our musical path."

Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge singled out the song "The Thing That Should Not Be" from his playlist and told Apple Music, "This is one of Metallica's darker songs, almost more in line with death metal... Definitely not the norm if you listen to the catalog.

"It's slightly different in tonality, which makes it stand out and makes it super heavy and evil. Very Lovecraftian lyrics. This song has been a huge inspiration of mine for over 30 years."

Juanes said, "Master Of Puppets changed my life forever. Without a doubt, it's one of the most important albums for me and one of the most influential in my life.

"I remember how the city smelled in those days, I remember what I was thinking, I remember my Metallica T-shirts, I remember the photos I had in my room of the whole band.

"I remember wanting to practice to sound equal or better than them. It was an obsession, and it still is to this day, fortunately." Listen to all three of the playlists here.



