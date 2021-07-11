Heart's Ann Wilson Announces Summer US Tour Dates

(hennemusic) Heart singer Ann Wilson has announced dates for a summer US tour. The rocker will open the two-week series in Alexandria, VA on August 14, which will be followed a by a number of US east coast concerts before it wraps up with a two-night stand at the City Winery in New York City.
Wilson's tour will include an appearance at an August 21 "Never Forget' concert at Jones Beach Theater that will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks; the event will also see performances by Journey, John Fogerty, the Steve Miller Band and more.
All proceeds will go to the Tunnel To Towers Foundation, which has been providing mortgage-free homes to families of first responders for several years; the foundation will donate tickets to first responders, military personnel and Gold Star families. For more information, visit t2t.org.
Wilson recently released an EP of archival songs recorded with The Daybreaks, the band that she was in before Heart, while earlier this spring she issued a new single entitled "Black Wing." See the dates here
Heart Singer Ann Wilson Releases EP Of Early Recordings
Heart's Ann Wilson Shares New Song 'Black Wing
Heart's Ann Wilson Guests On Mind Wide Open
Heart's Ann Wilson Delivers 'The Hammer'
Heart's Ann Wilson Releases 'Tender Heart' Video
Heart Singer Ann Wilson Releases New Single 'Tender Heart'
Heart Biopic In The Works Says Ann Wilson
Heart Singer Ann Wilson Covers Steve Earle On New Single
Ann Wilson Of Heart Announces Spring Tour
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Taking Life Or Death Cancer Test- Foo Fighters Rock Bee Gee Classic- more
Iron Maiden Invite Fans To Belshazzar's Feast- Foo Fighters Share Mini Documentary- Metallica- more
Bon Scott's Family Launches Official Website- Eighteen Visions Surprise Fans With Album- Rolling Stones- more
Sammy Hagar Planning New EP- Fuel Premiere New Single 'Hard'- Metallica's Black Album Anniversary- more
RockPile: Greg Antista and the Lonely Streets- Tombstones in Their Eyes- F8TLSTK
Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 1: The Crossroads, Ground Zero and One Bad Apple
Guns N' Roses' Classic Referenced In Eric Church's 'Heart On Fire'
Trivium Share 'In The Court Of The Dragon' Short Film
Robby Krieger Of The Doors To Publish Memoir
Anthrax Look Back At 'We've Come For You All'
Butcher Babies To Play Goliath Album In Full On Fall Tour
Samantha Fish Shares Her 'Twisted Ambition' Video
A Pale Horse Named Death Unleash 'Shards Of Glass' Video
PI Jacobs Premieres 'First Thing Tomorrow' Video