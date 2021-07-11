Heart's Ann Wilson Announces Summer US Tour Dates

(hennemusic) Heart singer Ann Wilson has announced dates for a summer US tour. The rocker will open the two-week series in Alexandria, VA on August 14, which will be followed a by a number of US east coast concerts before it wraps up with a two-night stand at the City Winery in New York City.

Wilson's tour will include an appearance at an August 21 "Never Forget' concert at Jones Beach Theater that will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks; the event will also see performances by Journey, John Fogerty, the Steve Miller Band and more.

All proceeds will go to the Tunnel To Towers Foundation, which has been providing mortgage-free homes to families of first responders for several years; the foundation will donate tickets to first responders, military personnel and Gold Star families. For more information, visit t2t.org.

Wilson recently released an EP of archival songs recorded with The Daybreaks, the band that she was in before Heart, while earlier this spring she issued a new single entitled "Black Wing." See the dates here

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Heart Singer Ann Wilson Releases EP Of Early Recordings

Heart's Ann Wilson Shares New Song 'Black Wing

Heart's Ann Wilson Guests On Mind Wide Open

Heart's Ann Wilson Delivers 'The Hammer'

Heart's Ann Wilson Releases 'Tender Heart' Video

Heart Singer Ann Wilson Releases New Single 'Tender Heart'

Heart Biopic In The Works Says Ann Wilson

Heart Singer Ann Wilson Covers Steve Earle On New Single

Ann Wilson Of Heart Announces Spring Tour

News > Ann Wilson