Iron Maiden Invite Fans To Belshazzar's Feast

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has invited fans to attend Belshazzar's Feast later this week in a brand new video that the band has shared via social media.
"Belshazzar's Feast" is a reference to the passage in the Bible's Book of Daniel where the writing on the wall appeared before Belshazzar during a feast where vessels looted during the destruction of the First Temple were used.
There has been speculation that the band may title their new album "Writing On The Wall" and they fueled that further with Bruce's new video message.
He says in the clip, "July the 15th. Rain or shine, heaven or hell, man or beast, you're invited to Belshazzar's Feast... But your mum can't come." Watch the video below:
