Metallica Stream Rehearsal Version Of 'Holier Than Thou'

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming audio of a pre-production rehearsal version of their 1991 classic, "Holier Than Thou", from the forthcoming expanded reissue of their self-titled fifth album.
Recorded live during pre-production rehearsals at Bayview Studios in Richmond, CA on October 4th, 1990, the track is featured on the "Pre-Production Rehearsals" CD included in the Remastered Deluxe Box Set of The Black Album.
The Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set containing the remastered album on 180G 2LP, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (containing rough mixes, demos, interviews, live shows), 6 DVDs (containing outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four tour laminates, three lithos, three guitar picks, a Metallica lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card).
The reissue will be available in multiple configurations on September 10, including 180 gram Double Vinyl LP, Standard CD and 3 CD Expanded Edition, and digital formats.
"Metallica" delivered the California band's commercial breakthrough as their first record to top the US charts while going on to sell 16 million copies in the country and more than 31 million worldwide.
Metallica are currently scheduled to appear at a series of US festivals late this year, beginning at Kentucky's Louder Than Life event in September; they recently announced a new November 6 date at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, with general public tickets available Friday, July 16. Stream the song
