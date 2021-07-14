Underoath Share Visualizer For New Single 'Damn Excuses'

Underoath have shared a visualizer video for their brand new single "Damn Excuses". The song is the first new music released by the band since their 2018 album "Erase Me".
The band self-recorded and produced the new track at guitarist Tim McTague's studio, Feral Sound, in Tampa, FL and they state that it was partially inspired by last year's Observatory livestream experience.
Chris Dudley had this to say about the new song, "This song came out of nowhere for us. In hindsight, it probably stems emotionally from the anxiousness that a year of isolation will give you, and that 'wanting-to-explode' feeling came out with zero effort. It was therapeutic.
"This is us ready to get back into a loud room with sweaty people and experience something real together." Watch the visualizer video below:
