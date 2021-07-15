Iron Maiden Reveal The Writing On The Wall

After teasing fans, Iron Maiden have revealed an animated music video for their brand new single "The Writing On The Wall". The visual was made in collaboration with Mark Andrews & Andrew Gordon who are Award-winning former Pixar executives and long-standing Maiden fans and animation studio BlinkInk.
The new song, their first new music in six years, was writing by frontman Bruce Dickinson and guitarist Adrian Smith, and coproduced by bassist Steve Harris and longtime producer Kevin Shirley.
Bruce had this to say, "I had a pretty clear idea of the concept to accompany the song and when I met Mark and Andrew, on Zoom, it quickly became clear we were all very much on the same wavelength, and this was reinforced with the addition of Nicos and his young BlinkInk team. Our weekly team Zoom meetings were then usually both highly creative and a lot of fun!
"I'm very proud of the way the video turned out, it's more like a mini-film really. I knew it was going to work out as soon as Mark brought my treatment to life with his incredible storyboards - I thought we could make something very special together. I think we did and hope our fans will agree. In fact it's pretty much created by Maiden fans!!"
Director, Nicos Livesey added, "We quickly found the expertise we wanted, and people were literally throwing themselves at me to work on a Maiden video - we had more than 60 people in 13 countries from Brazil to France, & Romania to the U.S.A. to add something to the clip and I'd say their love, passion and understanding of the band shines through every frame. They were a dream team for the producers and myself to manage." Watch the video below:
