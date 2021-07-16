Journey's 'Escape' Album Certified Diamond

(hennemusic) Journey's 1981 album classic, "Escape", has been certified with diamond status in the US for sales of 10 million copies. The project achieved the milestone - as awarded via The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) - this week in sync with its 40th anniversary on July 17.
The album, which features the singles "Who's Crying Now," "Don't Stop Believin'," "Open Arms," "Still They Ride," and "Stone In Love", topped the Billboard 200 back in the day.
"This is such a truly gratifying achievement for all the work we did together," says Neal Schon. "Congratulations." Earlier this year, "Don't Stop Believin'" passed 1 billion streams on Spotify.
Journey will debut their new lineup additions - bassist Randy Jackson, drummer Narada Michael Walden and keyboardist Jason Derlatka - when they return to the stage for a July 29 show at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL, just two days before they play Lollapalooza in the city. Stream "Don't Stop Believin'" here
