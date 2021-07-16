Journey's 'Escape' Album Certified Diamond

(hennemusic) Journey's 1981 album classic, "Escape", has been certified with diamond status in the US for sales of 10 million copies. The project achieved the milestone - as awarded via The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) - this week in sync with its 40th anniversary on July 17.

The album, which features the singles "Who's Crying Now," "Don't Stop Believin'," "Open Arms," "Still They Ride," and "Stone In Love", topped the Billboard 200 back in the day.

"This is such a truly gratifying achievement for all the work we did together," says Neal Schon. "Congratulations." Earlier this year, "Don't Stop Believin'" passed 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Journey will debut their new lineup additions - bassist Randy Jackson, drummer Narada Michael Walden and keyboardist Jason Derlatka - when they return to the stage for a July 29 show at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL, just two days before they play Lollapalooza in the city. Stream "Don't Stop Believin'" here

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Journey Release 'The Way We Used To Be' Video

Journey Preview New Single 'The Way We Used To Be'

Journey Announce Intimate Show and New Single

Foo Fighters, Post Malone and Journey Lead Lollapalooza Lineup

Journey Frontman Shares All-Star Steve Miller Cover

Journey Settle Legal Dispute With Former Members

Journey Frontman Shares Video Of Rocking Queen Classic

Journey's Don't Stop Believin' Reaches New Milestone

Former Journey Star Deen Castronovo To Have Spinal Procedure

News > Journey