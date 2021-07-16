Record Store Owners Curate Special John Prine RSD Release

Oh Boy Records are celebrating music legend John Prine with a special limited edition vinyl release for this year's Record Store Day, this Saturday, July 17th.
The label called on record store owners to curate the special release entitled "Stay Independent: The Oh Boy Years Curated By Indie Record Stores," featuring tracks from Prine's Oh Boy Records catalog.
It will be pressed on candy-apple red vinyl and feature cover art taken from the John Prine mural outside of Grimey's! Only 3000 copies have been pressed and it will be available at participating record stores on RSD.
Side 1: 1) In Spite of Ourselves 2) All The Best 3) Summer's End 4) Some Humans Ain't Human
Side 2: 1) Sins of Memphisto 2) Lonesome Friends of Science 3) It's A Big Old Goofy World 4) When I Get To Heaven
