Scotty McCreery Shares New Song 'Why You Gotta Be Like That'

Scotty McCreery has released a visualizer video for his brand new single "Why You Gotta Be Like That", which is the follow up to his single "You Time".
Both songs comes from his forthcoming album that he plans to release this fall. "Why You Gotta Be Like That" was written McCreery, James McNair, and Jordan Schmidt.
He had this to say about the new song, "My wife Gabi and I had a date night the evening before I wrote 'Why You Gotta Be Like That' with James and Jordan. She came downstairs looking gorgeous as usual, and well...the song tells the rest of the story.
"Writing with James and Jordan is always so much fun, and I think that genuine feeling comes through in the song as well." Watch the video below:
