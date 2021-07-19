Iron Maiden Announce Double Album 'Senjutsu'

After sharing their new song "The Writing On The Wall" last week, metal legends Iron Maiden have announced that they are releasing their brand new studio album, "Senjutsu", on September 3rd.

The new double album, the band's 17th studio effort, was recorded in Paris in 2019 and was produced by Kevin Shirley and founding member and bassist Steve Harris.

Steve had this to say, "We chose to record at Guillaume Tell Studio in France again as the place has such a relaxed vibe. The setup there is perfect for our needs; the building used to be a cinema and has a really high ceiling so there's a great acoustic sound.

"We recorded this album in the same way we did The Book Of Souls in that we'd write a song, rehearse it and then put it down together straight away while it was all fresh in our minds.

"There's some very complex songs on this album which took a lot of hard work to get them exactly as we wanted them to sound, so the process was at times very challenging, but Kevin is great at capturing the essence of the band and I think it was worth the effort! I'm very proud of the result and can't wait for fans to hear it."

Frontman Bruce Dickinson added, "We're all really excited about this album. We recorded it back in early 2019 during a break in the Legacy tour so we could maximize our touring yet still have a long set up period before release to prepare great album art and something special as a video. Of course the pandemic delayed things more - so much for the best laid plans - or should that be 'strategies'!?

"The songs are very varied, and some of them are quite long. There's also one or two songs which sound pretty different to our usual style, and I think Maiden fans will be surprised - in a good way, I hope! " See the tracklisting and watch "The Writing On The Wall" video below:

1. Senjutsu (8:20) Smith/Harris

2. Stratego (4:59) Gers/Harris

3. The Writing On The Wall (6:13) Smith/Dickinson

4. Lost In A Lost World (9:31) Harris

5. Days Of Future Past (4:03) Smith/Dickinson

6. The Time Machine (7:09) Gers/Harris

7. Darkest Hour (7:20) Smith/Dickinson

8. Death Of The Celts (10:20) Harris

9. The Parchment (12:39) Harris

10. Hell On Earth (11:19) Harris

