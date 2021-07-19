Singled Out: Sound of Kalima's My Best Friend Hates Me

Sound of Kalima have returned with a brand new single called "My Best Friend Hates Me" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Hi! We're Sound of Kalima, formerly known as Sal and Pete :) A few months ago we decided to take a songwriting and production course instructed by Charlie Puth to level up our skills and improve as songwriters. A few days into it, Sal had the initial idea for what became "My Best Friend Hates Me".

It started with the slinky guitar riff you hear and a rough idea for the hook - "now my best friend haaates me... maybe we should go talk about it".

Us two have worked together for almost ten years now, so we've definitely had a few battles. One time a punch was thrown. Other times we just throw shade at each other over messenger or ghost one another for a day or two to send a message.

One particular morning when shade was thrown, Sal was inspired to write "My Best Friend Hates Me", a song about the moments we dislike the ones we love.

With Puth Daddy's guidance, we quickly worked our way through the song, fleshing out the hook, then adding verses, eventually a bridge, and then hella backing vocals. Puth goes for that pop sound with tons of vocal stacks and layers so we tried to emulate that a bit in this song, even though it's not really a pop kinda chune. It's catchy but it's still got a bit of a punky feel to it. The vocals are popping though so thank you Puth!

Puth also encouraged us to write a relatable song, and we feel that the feeling of disliking or being annoyed with someone you love is one that every person can relate to. Even after a punch, we hug it out because it's all love at the end of the day. That's that and then we got an ice cap.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself below and learn more about the band here

Related Stories

Singled Out: Sound Of Kalima's Destroy U

Singled Out: Sound Of Kalima's Did It Again

News > Sound of Kalima