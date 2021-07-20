Robert Plant Revisits Afro Celt Sound System Collaboration

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant is revisiting a 2001 collaboration with UK outfit Afro Celt Sound System on the latest episode of his Digging Deep podcast series.

The band - who mix traditional Gaelic and West African music with electronic music - invited the singer to join them for the track "Life Begin Again", which would first appear on their 2001 album, "Volume 3: Further in Time", before its inclusion on Plant's 2003 compilation, "Sixty Six to Timbuktu."

"I was 'under the cosh' (put in a difficult position) by people who represented parts of my would-be career, that they would see where I should go for the best, and it was always in the same direction," Plant explains. "So, I was always looking for the blue note that was in blues...and it couldn't be in blues, blues-rock, that sort of stuff...and I was very fortunate to get turned on the them (Afro Celt Sound System) at a very early juncture.

"I think it was (producer/guitarist) Simon Emmerson who came to me and said, 'Look, we know what your story is; you've got to come and sing this song."

Plant has continued to explore a variety of musical soundscapes throughout his solo career, including material on his most recent studio release, 2017's "Carry Fire." Listen to the song and stream the episode here

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

