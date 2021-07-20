Robert Plant Revisits Afro Celt Sound System Collaboration

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant is revisiting a 2001 collaboration with UK outfit Afro Celt Sound System on the latest episode of his Digging Deep podcast series.
The band - who mix traditional Gaelic and West African music with electronic music - invited the singer to join them for the track "Life Begin Again", which would first appear on their 2001 album, "Volume 3: Further in Time", before its inclusion on Plant's 2003 compilation, "Sixty Six to Timbuktu."
"I was 'under the cosh' (put in a difficult position) by people who represented parts of my would-be career, that they would see where I should go for the best, and it was always in the same direction," Plant explains. "So, I was always looking for the blue note that was in blues...and it couldn't be in blues, blues-rock, that sort of stuff...and I was very fortunate to get turned on the them (Afro Celt Sound System) at a very early juncture.
"I think it was (producer/guitarist) Simon Emmerson who came to me and said, 'Look, we know what your story is; you've got to come and sing this song."
Plant has continued to explore a variety of musical soundscapes throughout his solo career, including material on his most recent studio release, 2017's "Carry Fire." Listen to the song and stream the episode here
