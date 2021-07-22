Scotty McCreery Announces New Album 'Same Truck'

Scotty McCreery has announced that he will be releasing his new album "Same Truck" on September 17th. He decided to move up the announcement following the positive fan reaction to his new song "Why You Gotta Be Like That".

He explains, "It's gratifying to learn that my fans are so excited about my upcoming new album that they sought out pre-order information before it was ready to be announced....and got it.

"Thanks to Triple Tigers and the retailers for coming together quickly so we could make this official album announcement. I can't wait to share this music with everyone."



Scotty said of the 12 track effort, "My last album was about me as a young man getting ready to get married. Same Truck is me three years later, taking a moment to acknowledge where I am now as a 27-year-old, happily married man, sharing both what I've learned and where I want to go."

See the tracklisting and stream "Why Gotta Be Like That" below:



Same Truck Tracklist:

Same Truck (Scotty McCreery, Ashley Gorley, Taylor Phillips, Zach Crowell)

You Time (Scotty McCreery, Frank Rogers, Aaron Eshuis)

It Matters To Her (Scotty McCreery, Rhett Akins, Lee Thomas Miller)

Damn Strait (Trent Tomlinson, Jim Collins)

It'll Grow On Ya (Jeremy Bussey, Jason Blaine, Taylor Phillips, Adam Wood)

The Waiter (Scotty McCreery, Matthew West, Frank Rogers)

Why You Gotta Be Like That (Scotty McCreery, Jordan Schmidt, James McNair)

Home (Scotty McCreery, Frank Rogers, Brent Anderson, Tammi Kidd)

Carolina To Me (Scotty McCreery, Jeremy Bussey, Taylor Phillips)

Small Town Girl (Scotty McCreery, Ashley Gorley, Zach Crowell)

That Kind of Fire (Scotty McCreery, Josh Hoge, Matt McVaney, Justin Wilson)

How Ya Doin' Up There (Scotty McCreery, Monty Criswell, Derek George, Tyler Reeve)

Related Stories

Scotty McCreery Shares New Song 'Why You Gotta Be Like That'

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Scotty McCreery Livestreams Announced

Scotty McCreery To Play Virtual Concerts

Scotty McCreery Premieres 'In Between' Video

Scotty McCreery Releases New Song 'This is It'

Scotty McCreery Talks New Album 'Seasons Change' And More

Scotty McCreery Releases New Song 'Wherever You Are'

News > Scotty McCreery