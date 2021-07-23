.

Brian Setzer Streams New Song 'Smash Up On Highway One'

Keavin Wiggins | 07-23-2021

Album art

Brian Setzer has shared a lyric video for his brand new song "Smash Up On Highway One." The track is the second single from his forthcoming solo album, "Gotta Have The Rumble", which is set to hit stores on August 27th.

He had this to say about the new song, "I usually start out with a guitar riff. I was playing 'Misirlou' by Dick Dale with the Stray Cats, and I thought, 'wow I'd love to write something as cool as that riff.'

"So I came up with something out of left field. I don't know what you would call it--Middle Eastern or Eastern-European. Some college professor probably has a name for that scale.

"I had that riff laying around. I guess you could say I'm always collecting cool guitar parts. Mike Himelstein sent me those lyrics and they just fit right in. I think it's really cool-it's a way to move the whole rockabilly genre forward.

"The surf drum part in there with the guy playing the tom-toms similar to 'Wipeout.' I love it." Watch the lyric video below:

