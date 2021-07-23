Jason Aldean And Carrie Underwood Team Up For 'If I Didn't Live You'

Jason Aldean has released a brand new duet with Carrie Underwood called "If I Didn't Love You". The track is the lead single from his forthcoming 10th studio album.



The song was produced by Jason's longtime friend and collaborator Michael Knox, and was written by his bandmates Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy alongside John Morgan and Lydia Vaughan.

"We were pretty close to finishing up this album, but this song came in and we knew we had to record it," Aldean said. "I went ahead and put my vocals down while we asked Carrie in the meantime. Luckily she loved the song and it was kind of like a rocket from there.

"She did her thing like only Carrie can...and I don't know how, but she made it sound even better than what we expected. It's a really special song to start this album." Watch the lyric/studio video below:

