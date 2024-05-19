Jason Aldean's Toby Keith Tribute Goes Online, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll Celebrate ACM Wins

(BBR) Jason Aldean, the ACM Artist of the Decade, took to the stage at the 2024 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards to honor the trailblazing and legendary Toby Keith who passed in February 2024 and he has shared video of the performance.

Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll and Jason Aldean proved the stars were shining bright at the 2024 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards airing live on Amazon from The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX, world headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys. The aforementioned BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville artists would end the night capturing four awards and delivering three of the most memorable and breakout moments on the show.

Lainey Wilson kicked off the ACMs with her rendition of "God Blessed Texas" transitioning it into the broadcast debut performance of her latest single "Hang Tight Honey", delivering an electrifying performance that set the tone for "Country Music's Party of the Year." By the close of the broadcast, Lainey would earn the distinction of becoming the most awarded female artist of the night, securing the top honor as Entertainer of the Year. She also captured awards for Female Artist of the Year and Music Event of the Year for "Save Me" Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson.

In her Entertainer of the Year Acceptance speech Lainey shared, "These past few years for us has been a complete whirlwind. I have been in Nashville for 13 years doing this. First of all, I want to say thank you so much, Lord Jesus Christ. Thank you to my team who fights for me every single day, who works so hard. My band - they show up. WME for booking me, all the time, everywhere. Y'all I remember being a little girl and I would climb out on the top of our roof. I'd open my window and climb out. I'd count all the stars and I'd look up and see the planes flying over my little town of 200 people. I'd dream about being up there in one of those planes and this year it is so crazy. We have already toured the UK, Europe & Australia and we're about to start our American leg. The funny thing is that I still feel like that little girl.I really do. I feel like I still climb out on the roof and I look at the stars, except I feel like I'm a little more eye level with them now. Everybody in this category has loved on me and believed in me, took me out on the road, sang songs with me, wrote with me, encouraged me every step of the way and I love y'all for that. I have the best fans in the world. Thank you so much. God bless y'all."

Jelly Roll, a first time nominee, would capture his first ACM Award for Music Event of the Year for "Save Me" with Lainey Wilson. Giving the audience a first look at the his new music, Jelly Roll premiered an unreleased, fiery song, "Liar" on the broadcast.

In his acceptance speech, Jelly Roll stated, "I'm gonna try not to get emotional, but no pun intended, seriously, this song saved me. I was in a dark place. I wrote it from my soul. I knew people would connect with it. One year ago today, Lainey Wilson and I stood on this stage and debuted it. This song is a triple-platinum record. I wrote it with a high school friend. We never thought we'd be songwriters. I never thought I'd be standing here. I thought I would die or go to jail and I'm standing here as an ACM Award winner. You hear what I am talking about Texas! Let's go baby!"

